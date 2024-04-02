Two Men Drown While Saving Toddler in Gold Coast Pool

The drowning of two men who jumped into a Gold Coast pool to save a toddler over Easter is both "extremely tragic" and "unusual", according to Royal Life Saving Society Queensland (RLSSQ) executive director Paul Barry. The two-year-old girl was saved, but her father Dharmvir Singh, 38, and grandfather Gurjinder Singh, 65, got into trouble in the pool's deep end and couldn't be revived. In the past two decades, 123 people have drowned in Australia over the long weekend.

"They would have would have jumped in instinctively to save and defend and look after their family members," Mr Barry said. In 2023, about 13 per cent of drownings in Queensland were in swimming pools, according to RLSSQ's annual report. Between 2012 and 2022, the organisation found 15 per cent of pool drownings were in communal pools, such as hotels, resorts, and apartment pools, which were not patrolled by qualified lifesavers

