Two Men Charged in $100,000 Card Skimming Racket Linked to Romanian Crime Syndicate

Two men have been extradited from Queensland and charged over a $100,000 card skimming racket linked to a Romanian organised crime syndicate. The men are accused of using cloned cards with 'deep skimming' insert devices to fraudulently withdraw money. They allegedly used disguises and a hire vehicle with assumed identities. The investigation started in June and targeted NAB and Commonwealth Bank ATMs in Victoria, Queensland, and New South Wales.

