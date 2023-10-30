Two men arrested over Bondi gangland hit

Two men have been arrested in relation to the gangland murder of major crime figure Alen Moradian in Sydney’s east earlier this year.
Three days after NSW Police released CCTV footage of two men they believed may be able to assist with investigations, strike force detectives and specialist raptor squad personnel executed two search warrants in Sydney’s south-west in the early hours of Monday morning, arresting two men aged 27 and 28.The 27 year-old was taken to Liverpool Police Station and the older man was taken to Bankstown Police Station. Police expect to charge both men over their involvement in the murder.
Moradian, 48, was shot dead in a parked car underneath his luxury apartment at Bondi Junction on June 27. Detectives established three crime scenes; one at Moradian's Spring Street address, and two more at the sites of burn-out getaway vehicles in Bondi Junction and Zetland.
Detective Acting Superintendent Virginia Gorman will address the media at NSW Police headquarters in Parramatta on Monday afternoon. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
He was sentenced to 16 years and nine months in jail for importing and supplying cocaine, become eligible for release in 2017. Moradian was known for his love of Versace and for having spent more than $1 millon in cash on furniture and homewares adorned with the luxury brand's moniker.