T﻿wo men have been arrested in raids across Sydney amid the investigation into the gangland killing of an underworld figure with high-level links to the Comanchero bikie gang.

Alen ﻿Moradian, 48, was shot dead while he sat in his car in an underground carpark on Spring Street at Bondi Junction on June 27. Two men have been arrested following an investigation into the gangland killing of Alen Moradian. (NSW Police)

An investigation was launched by officers from Eastern Suburbs Police area command, with assistance from homicide detectives, before inquiries were taken over by Task Force Magnus. The task force was set up ﻿in July to target and disrupt gun-related violence, and to investigate links between a spate of shootings across Sydney, including Moradian's murder. headtopics.com

﻿About 6am today, Task Force Magnus detectives, with assistance from the Raptor Squad, executed two search warrants in Sydney's south-west. About 6am today, Task Force Magnus detectives, with assistance from the Raptor Squad, executed two search warrants in Sydney's south-west. (NSW Police)

Police arrested two men, aged 27 and 28, and they were taken to Liverpool and Bankstown Police Stations, respectively.

