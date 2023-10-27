Two greyhounds euthanased at Dapto race with trial double-arm lure in use

A safety initiative to minimise harm was on trial during a race in which two greyhounds were euthanased and another injured after a brutal collision at one of the busiest dog racing tracks in New South Wales.

Two dogs, Bullet Blonde and Gillenbah Star, were "'humanely" euthanased after suffering compound fractures to the offside radius and ulna, according to the steward's report. Thirty dogs have been injured and two have been euthanased in the 10 race meetings since the trial began.

"When the trial period has concluded we will analyse the data and then make comment," a GRNSW spokesperson said. "The commission will continue to monitor all pilots, but it appears that while there have been some euthanasias the trials are achieving good race injury reductions," the spokesperson said.GWIC stated the lure was designed to provide "multiple focal points" for dogs to encourage "straighter running". headtopics.com

"With a single lure they focus their attention to the one lure causing congestion which is linked to injuries," Professor Eager said. "If you judged it on the first race alone you'd close it down and never run a race there, but over the year it statistically got better as it had fewer and fewer injuries."The NSW Minister for Racing David Harris was contacted, who directed the matter to GWIC.

