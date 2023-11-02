Two emergency bushfire warnings in place for Northern Queensland

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Assistant Commissioner Rob Boniwell says there is still a lot of energy left in Queensland bushfire season. “We won’t see any significant change in the fire landscape until the rains come,” Mr Boniwell told Sky News Australia.Read More

