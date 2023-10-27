Two boys shot in the chest, only one survivor. This is life in the West Bank

If you want to see the violence, the anger that is always ready to erupt here in the West Bank, this is where you come. A petrol station on the outskirts of Ramallah on a Friday afternoon. The sound of gunfire and screeching ambulance sirens; the smell of burning tyres and tear gas. Black plumes of smoke soaring to the sky from blazing orange fireballs. Palestinian boys lobbing stones and Israeli soldiers shooting bullets.

Palestinian youth during clashes with the Israeli military at the City End Circle near the al Jalazone refugee camp in al Bireh, Ramallah, West Bank.This year was already the deadliest for Palestinians in the West Bank for at least two decades. Hamas’ massacre in Israel, and the resulting bombardment of Gaza, have inflamed tensions further: 103 Palestinians have died in conflict with Israelis in the West Bank in the past three weeks alone, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Under a Hamas flag, a demonstrator protests the Israeli bombing of Gaza on the streets of central Ramallah, following Friday prayers.At the protest to express solidarity is Saber Shalash, a local Fatah leader, olive farmer and military veteran. “I am against the occupation and I support Gaza,” he says. “We are the same country, the same people.”Shalash explains that he lives in Jibiya, a nearby village classified as Area B. headtopics.com

At the White House this week, US President Joe Biden said that attacks on Palestinians by “extremist settlers” were “pouring gasoline” on the already burning tensions in the region. In a June joint statement, Israel’s top law enforcement and intelligence officials said vigilante attacks by settlers “contradict every moral and Jewish value and constitute nationalist terrorism in the full sense of the term”.Given the bullet pierced his son’s liver and kidney, Sohaib’s father is amazed he survived.

“What happened in Gaza broke Sohaib’s heart,” his grandfather Zaid tells us, describing him as a non-violent boy and a hard-working student. “His father raised him with a love of Palestine. It was important for his father to remind him that this was his land.”Driving south through the spectacular limestone mountains of the West Bank, we arrive at Kiryat Arba, a Jewish settlement an hour’s drive from Ramallah. headtopics.com

Read more:

theage »

Biden says West Bank settlers ‘pouring gasoline on fire’ as Israel prepares for Gaza ground invasionUS president calls for end to attacks by West Bank settlers and accuses Hamas of hiding behind civilians in Gaza, but that Israel also must follow the ‘laws of war’ Read more ⮕

Two boys shot in the chest, only one survivor. This is life in the West BankMatthew Knott and Kate Geraghty report from the West Bank, where people who live beside each other are driven apart by competing historical narratives and modern grievances. Read more ⮕

Two boys shot in the chest, only one survivor. This is life in the West BankMatthew Knott and Kate Geraghty report from the West Bank, where people who live beside each other are driven apart by competing historical narratives and modern grievances. Read more ⮕

Queen Rania of Jordan condemns west’s ‘silence’ over Israeli bombing of GazaRoyal says people across Middle East are ‘shocked and disappointed by world’s reaction to this catastrophe’ Read more ⮕

Commonwealth Bank ramps up anti-scam technology for customersThe assistant treasurer has called for closer collaboration between banks and telcos on tackling fraud, as the CBA announced an expansion of its anti-scam technology. Read more ⮕

Commonwealth Bank ramps up anti-scam technology for customersThe assistant treasurer has called for closer collaboration between banks and telcos on tackling fraud, as the CBA announced an expansion of its anti-scam technology. Read more ⮕