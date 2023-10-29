Two Australian women denied travel insurance claim after consuming alcohol

Sky News has obtained figures that show the travel insurance industry has tripled in the past year following complaints.

Alcohol is becoming a particular flashpoint after two cases involving Australian women who were denied claims for drinking while travelling overseas in the past year.Choice Insurance expert Jodi Bird says travel insurers will go to “unreasonable extents” to try and deny claims.

Mr Bird’s comments come after travel insurance policies around the consumption of alcohol have become unclear in specific cases. “It obviously can become a very grey area, how many drinks you’ve had and how the travel insurers think that those drinks might have affected your actual claim.” headtopics.com

Baby Bonnie delivers hope for thousands of Australian womenFirst Australian baby born through new low-cost fertility treatment bringing hope to cancer fighters, survivors and women with Polycystic ovarian syndrome that they too, can become mothers. Read more ⮕

