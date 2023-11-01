Twenty Australians successfully cross from Gaza into Egypt with 65 still registered to leave, government says

The government says it will continue to provide consular assistance to those who remain there after DFAT confirmed that 20 Australians travelled through the Rafah crossing to Egypt overnight. An additional three people who were registered with DFAT also crossed into Egypt — there are 88 Australian citizens, residents, and their families known to be in the besieged Palestinian enclave before the border opened.
"We had 23 people who were able to get out overnight Australian time, of those 20 Australian citizens, one permanent resident and two family members. "We will keep working to ensure we get as many of that Australian cohort out as possible if it is opened again as we anticipate is possible," Senator Wong said.
Qatar brokered the deal in coordination with the United States, between Egypt, Israel and Hamas enabling limited evacuations, including dozens of injured people.Retired public school teacher Abdullah Dahlan, from western Sydney, is one of the Australians still stuck in Gaza.
"They said, 'No, you can't take your wife with you. You can go. She has to stay'. I said, 'No, I can't leave my wife behind, she's my wife'," he said."It's a nightmare, worse than a nightmare," he saidMr Dahlan's son Shaher said the Australian government had expected both would be able to leave.
The Israeli military told a media briefing it had checked the names of foreign citizens trying to leave Gaza to make sure they were not linked to the listed terrorist group Hamas, which controls the enclave.Another Australian family said their relatives could not get to the checkpoint to get out, because Israeli air strikes had made the route too dangerous.
