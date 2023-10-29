HEAD TOPICS

Twelve people dead after small plane crashes in Brazil

Twelve people have died after a small plane crashed in Brazil's Amazon region. The aircraft went down near the main airport of Rio Branco. The plane was operated by local firm ART Taxi Aereo. The local government said the plane crashed right after take-off, killing everyone on board including an infant.

Twelve people have died after a small plane crashed in Brazil's Amazon region.The plane was operated by local firm ART Taxi Aereo.

The local government said the plane crashed right after take-off, killing everyone on board including an infant.

