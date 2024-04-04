TV Show Prank Goes Wrong at Love and Marriage Event

A TV show prank went wrong at an event discussing love and marriage, featuring feminist authors . Audience members were frustrated when they found out the event had been hijacked by a comedy group . One of the group's founders joined the panel as a 'special guest'.

