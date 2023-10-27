TV icon Pete Smith seeks a sale of the century for his Portsea home

y for 21 years, alongside his great mate Tony Barber, have listed their property on Victoria’s picturesque Mornington Peninsula.– where they have enjoyed being locals for 50 years – crafting a home that has created great memories in the company of close friends.
Kay & Burton Portsea are handling the listing, via a private negotiation, with a price guide of a $4 million to $4.2 million. Smith is an icon across radio, television and film, as a sought after voice-over artist and respected broadcaster.and on Ernie Sigley and Denise Drysdale’s weekday morning show, during the GTV-9 days, and delighted audiences with his appearances and performances on comedy programs (many of those were with Tony Martin and Mick Molloy over the years).The Smiths enlisted award-winning local builder Brynor Constructions to execute a design, in tandem with draftsman Ray Watts.
Vast decking and a large, pool-facing al fresco atrium are made for having family and friends over, and the main bedroom has an adjoining lounge, as a retreat for parents.Smith tells Nine they have adored their time at the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which was created after they subdivided a previous property. headtopics.com
However, they are ready to hand over the keys, hopefully to a young family, and become “city slickers” once more.Smith says the property has been finished to the highest level. “The way they built this place is absolutely outstanding – the care and the attention, all of the things you don’t think of,” he says.Loading
The Smith’s son owns Panorama Garden Estate in the neighbouring area of Boneo – which includes a nature and wildlife reserve – so the family connection to the peninsula will endure. Kay & Burton director Liz Jensen, who is handling the campaign with Lorna Duffy and Tim Breadmore, says the address would suit a breadth of buyers. headtopics.com