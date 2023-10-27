TV icon Pete Smith seeks a sale of the century for his Portsea home

y for 21 years, alongside his great mate Tony Barber, have listed their property on Victoria’s picturesque Mornington Peninsula.– where they have enjoyed being locals for 50 years – crafting a home that has created great memories in the company of close friends.

Kay & Burton Portsea are handling the listing, via a private negotiation, with a price guide of a $4 million to $4.2 million. Smith is an icon across radio, television and film, as a sought after voice-over artist and respected broadcaster.and on Ernie Sigley and Denise Drysdale’s weekday morning show, during the GTV-9 days, and delighted audiences with his appearances and performances on comedy programs (many of those were with Tony Martin and Mick Molloy over the years).The Smiths enlisted award-winning local builder Brynor Constructions to execute a design, in tandem with draftsman Ray Watts.

Vast decking and a large, pool-facing al fresco atrium are made for having family and friends over, and the main bedroom has an adjoining lounge, as a retreat for parents.Smith tells Nine they have adored their time at the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which was created after they subdivided a previous property. headtopics.com

However, they are ready to hand over the keys, hopefully to a young family, and become “city slickers” once more.Smith says the property has been finished to the highest level. “The way they built this place is absolutely outstanding – the care and the attention, all of the things you don’t think of,” he says.Loading

The Smith’s son owns Panorama Garden Estate in the neighbouring area of Boneo – which includes a nature and wildlife reserve – so the family connection to the peninsula will endure. Kay & Burton director Liz Jensen, who is handling the campaign with Lorna Duffy and Tim Breadmore, says the address would suit a breadth of buyers. headtopics.com

Read more:

brisbanetimes »

‘Shocked’ at demotion: Smith rediscovers form but will slide down batting orderThe Australian batting maestro is proud of his record at No.3, but will shift to make room for the return of Travis Head. Read more ⮕

‘Shocked’ at demotion: Smith rediscovers form but will slide down batting orderThe Australian batting maestro is proud of his record at No.3, but will shift to make room for the return of Travis Head. Read more ⮕

‘Shocked’ at demotion: Smith rediscovers form but will slide down batting orderThe Australian batting maestro is proud of his record at No.3, but will shift to make room for the return of Travis Head. Read more ⮕

Western Bulldogs’ subtle detail amid Bailey Smith contract rumours sends AFL fans into a spin7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Cleo Smith detective leaked information to journalist he was in a relationship with, watchdog findsWA Corruption and Crime Commission report finds Cameron Blaine shared sensitive case details with 22-year-old woman Read more ⮕

Savage reaction to Pinkett Smith’s bookJada Pinkett Smith’s tell-all memoir appears to be not attracting the amount of attention the star may have expected. Read more ⮕