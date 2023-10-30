Turning old hotels into homes may ease housing crisis

At least one-fifth of Australia’s near-2400 strong hotel stock is more than 20 years old, offering a potential source of buildings that could be converted to residential use more easily and cheaply than vacant office towers, architects and real estate firm JLL say.

“From a very high level it would be much easier, especially for a more serviced apartment product or budget-style smaller hotel product,” said JLL senior analyst Kyle Wheatley. While the age of a large proportion – some 984 out of the total 2382 – registered hotels is unknown, at least 481 of those were opened before the turn of the century according to STR data analysed by JLL.

“But it doesn’t mean that all of that stock is suitable to be converted to BTR. It really comes down to the product.”in the Rocks – acquired Sydney’s former Vibe Rushcutters Bay hotel for $125 million and is now preselling apartments in the renamed Nautique development.When counted by rooms, JLL’s figures show at least 22 per cent of the country’s total hotel room stock of 203,590 opened before 2000, with a further 35 per cent of unknown opening date. headtopics.com

The viability of converting is neck and neck with knockdown and rebuild, except in Sydney, where planning rules can make the envelope of an existing building irreplaceable.“You’d like to think in time there may be an opportunity to genuinely incentivise the adaptive reuse of buildings, to save embodied energy and deliver housing more quickly, but that’s not yet recognised in planning and other regulation,” he said.

Young people in China embrace 'stooping' culture of turning rubbish into treasurePicking up unwanted items from the street is becoming a new trend among China's young generation, with city 'stooping' groups emerging on social media across the country's major cities. Read more ⮕

BHP ASX: BHP floats turning Mt Arthur coal mine into hydropower projectThe mining giant is scheduled to close the Hunter operation in 2030. It has suggested the site could be used for clean energy generation rather than grazing. Read more ⮕

Work-from-home a ‘turning point’ for people’s relationship with workSlack co-founder and CTO Cal Henderson discusses how the work-from-home trend became a “turning point” for people’s relationship with the workplace. Mr Henderson said the COVID-19 years “accelerated” changes in the workplace which were “already happening”. Read more ⮕

Airtree Ventures-backed Zepto cuts jobs after cryptocurrency resetThe Byron Bay fintech has laid off 20 per cent of its workforce in a restructure turning its focus away from higher-risk exchanges after the collapse of FTX. Read more ⮕

Students cop penalties as universities turn to strike-busting tacticsStudents who supported striking staff have been penalised at RMIT, while a union warns more unis are turning to aggressive tactics normally seen in the private sector. Read more ⮕

Wandering wizard Shanrickael turns heads on highways between Cairns and Atherton TablelandsA self-described sorcerer named Shanrickael has been turning heads and opening minds on highways across Far North Queensland. Read more ⮕