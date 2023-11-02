Tszyu’s sidekick no more: Aussie beast lands Sydney blockbuster, eyes shot at Japanese ‘Monster’

Fox Sports Australia can reveal Goodman — the fighter who once declared himself the ‘Robin’ to Tim Tszyu’s Batman — will finally headline his own No Limit boxing card in Sydney this December. Having already gone undefeated through his first 16 fights, and defeated two top five fighters in his past three showdowns, the rising super bantamweight now wants to parlay his Sydney showcase into a world title blockbuster showdown — with Inoue, arguably the greatest fighter anywhere on earth, among the potential rivals.Naoya Inoue of Japan is one of the world’s finest fighters.
According to recent US media reports, Inoue will look to unify his second division against Filipino Marlon Tapales – who holds the IBF and WBA straps — on December 26 in Tokyo. It means that while Goodman is ranked No. 1 for both the WBO and IBF crowns, he will have to wait until at least after Christmas to see who his own title shot will come against.Should the Monster again become undisputed, there have been suggestions he will vacate immediately to chase big money fights in higher weight classes.
While no opponent has yet been confirmed, promoters No Limit are said to be only days away from announcing their pick from a list of ranked options. While Goodman is ready for a shot at Inoue – who sits behind only Terence Crawford in pound-for-pound rankings – both the fighter and his manager Pete Mitrevski stressed they will not sit idle or be dictated to by others when it comes to chasing world title belts.“Inoue definitely unifies,” he told Fox Sports Australia.“Every day I’m hearing a new whisper – he will vacate straight away, he defends once, defends twice … it’s changing all the time.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: smh | Read more ⮕
Source: smh | Read more ⮕
Source: theage | Read more ⮕
Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕