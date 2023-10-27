Truth behind stars’ 21-year relationship

revealed they’d been separated from their respective husbands for years and simply never mentioned it. And that’s just to name a few.

By the end of the iconic early ‘00s video, the soon-to-be couple had locked lips in a club bathroom, a car and a concert hall — all interspersed with some seriously of-the-era special effects. “She knew what my world was like. I kind of knew what her world was like. So that understanding helped a lot.The pair met on the set of Iglesias’s music video for Escape. Picture: YouTube.The couple went public the year after they met, in 2002, when they appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards hand-in-hand.

Engagement rumours followed in 2003, after Kournikova appeared at an exhibition tennis match wearing a huge pink diamond ring. It was even rumoured the couple had wed at a secret ceremony in Mexico. Iglesias bantered about the rumoured wedding in an interview a few years later, but it seems the joke didn’t land.in 2007, he bizarrely said he and Kournikova had not only secretly been married, but had now also gotten a divorce.His team quickly put out a statement to confirm that Iglesias’s comments were, in fact, “just a joke”. headtopics.com

Jokes aside, both Kournikova and Iglesias have in later years revealed their plans to make a life together without marriage.Kournikova, meanwhile, told Peopletheir decision wasn’t personal.Iglesias reiterated the position in 2012, telling Parade: “I’ve never really thought would make a difference.

“Nowadays, it’s not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you’re a good parent, period.”Iglesias has confirmed the kids have seen the music video filmed the day their parents met. Picture: Doug Benc/Getty ImagesAnna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias mostly keep their three kids out of the spotlight.Iglesias spoke with“You have your good times, your bad times, and if you can get through the bad times, you’ll get to the really good times,” he said. headtopics.com

