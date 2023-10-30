Truth behind bizarre 5-second Superbowl ad

The ad – a simple image with 10 sentences of text – was over almost as soon as it started and was an instant success as social media was inundated with tweets from confused football fans.

Two years later, a surprising revelation about how it came to be has been made by Reddit’s Chief Marketing Officer, Roxy Young. Addressing attendees of Sydney’s inaugural SXSW, Ms Young divulged the ad – which absorbed the brand’s entire budget – was thrown together in a few hours and just a couple of days before the game.Fans screenshot and shared this ad when it flashed on their screens during the Superbowl. Picture: Reddit

“I saw that idea and said, ‘that’s what we’re doing’. Everyone was like, ‘are you sure?’, I said ‘yep’. We all just knew it and were like, ‘that’s it’,” Ms Young told the audience.“No joke, in about an hour we wrote 10 lines of copy that was just a manifesto to the power of communities … we did very little editing,” she explained.It was an anxious Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s game, during which the marketing team held a virtual countdown in anticipation of how it would be received. headtopics.com

“Then, it just took Twitter, now X, by storm. The internet just started going crazy … and by the end of it, it was one of the most searched things during the Superbowl,” Ms Young recalled.“Honestly I think the way that we did this, I don’t think it can be done again because people realised, ‘Reddit found this weird loophole where it didn’t have to buy the whole 30 second spot and bought it at a fraction of the price but got 10 X the impact’,” she said.

