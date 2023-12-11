Trust in Australian institutions declines, cost-of-living concerns rise

While the last poll for 2023 shows Australians are heavily preoccupied with cost-of-living concerns – the data also reveals trust in institutions has taken a significant hit since When Covid-19 was at its height in August 2020, and governments were intervening to save lives and livelihoods, 60% of Guardian Essential poll respondents reported having trust in their state or territory parliament, and 55% in the federal arena. Now, 51% of respondents believe government has too much power.

Only 36% of respondents express trust in the states in the latest survey, and 34% say they trust the federal parliament. It’s not just trust in government that has taken a hammering as Australians hunker down in the prolonged economic squeeze that has followed the global public health emergency. Back in August 2020, 69% of respondents said they trusted state and federal health authorities. That’s down to 47% in the latest numbers





