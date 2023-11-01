Trump tried to buy Buffalo Bills for $US1 billion in cash, trial hears

“He probably does have the dough” and claimed he’d been courting the NFL, another Morgan Stanley banker, Jeffrey Holzschuh, wrote back, adding: “but never know the real facts with him.” A decade later, Trump’s failed Bills bid is one of the business moves under scrutiny in the trial of a lawsuit brought by New York Attorney-General Letitia James. She accuses the ex-president and current Republican 2024 front-runner of deceiving banks, insurers and others by giving them financial statements that massively inflated the values of his assets.
Former President Donald Trump prepares to throw a football to the crowd in Iowa State University in September.Trump owned the USFL’s New Jersey Generals and led the upstart league to sue the NFL in the mid-1980s, alleging its established rivals had monopolised professional football. The USFL achieved a Pyrrhic victory, with a jury awarding just $US1 in damages – multiplied to $US3 via court rules and totaling $US3.76 with interest once upheld by the US Supreme Court.
told the bankers that Trump wouldn’t release his financial records until told he was “the final bidder”, according to an email shown in court on Wednesday (AEDT).magazine’s lists of wealthy celebrities, Cornwell testified. Trump was the star of NBC’sThroughout the sale process, Cohen insisted Trump was serious about his bid and his commitment to keeping the Bills in Buffalo.
Once the bids were being formally submitted, Cohen conceded to the AP that Trump’s bid was not going to win. Cohen said the businessman wasn’t interested in paying more than market value for the Bills, a team that had an estimated worth of $US870 million but was projected to sell for up to $US1.2 billion.In the early going in May 2014, some Morgan Stanley bankers and an NFL official met to discuss dozens of possible Bills buyers, according to another email shown in court.
