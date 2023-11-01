Trump’s ‘small hands’ take centre stage in Supreme Court free speech fight

The lawyer, Steve Elster, applied to register the phrase with the US trademark office in 2018 – two years after it emerged as a joke during the 2016 Republican primary race, when Florida Senator Marco Rubio questioned why“He is taller than me, he’s like 6′ 2″ (1.87 metres), which is why I don’t understand why his hands are the size of someone who is 5′ 2″ (1.58 metres),” joked Rubio, who was seeking the presidential nomination against Trump at the time.
The Trademark and Trial Appeal Board then upheld this decision, only to have it reversed by a federal circuit court, which noted that Elster’s trademark goes to “the heart of the First Amendment” – the constitutional right to freedom of speech.The Trademark Office is now appealing the federal circuit court decision, with lawyers for the Biden administration effectively trying to prevent Trump from having his name misappropriated in commerce.
“Presumably there’ll be a race for people to trademark, you know, ‘Trump Too This,’ ‘Trump Too That,’ or whatever,” said Chief Justice John Roberts, raising concerns that a ruling in Elster’s favour could end up limiting free speech for others.
As for Trump? The former president and presidential frontrunner is not actually involved in the case - although he famously defended himself on the debate stage in 2016 after Rubio’s joke.
