Trump’s ‘small hands’ take centre stage in Supreme Court free speech fight

The lawyer, Stephen Elster, applied to register the phrase with the US trademark office in 2018 - two years after it emerged as a joke during the 2016 Republican primary race, when Florida Senator Marco Rubio questioned why Trump’s hands were so small.
“Have you seen his hands? And you know what they say about men with small hands…” he added, as the crowd erupted. “You can’t trust them.”But while Elster, who is also a political activist, wanted to trademark the phrase “Trump Too Small,” the US Patent and Trademark office rejected this.
Trump himself is not a party to the case, although his name was occasionally invoked during oral arguments on Wednesday, where the Supreme Court appeared to be siding with the Biden administration. “And then, particularly in an area of political expression, that really cuts off a lot of expression other people might regard as important infringement on their First Amendment rights.”for US$29.99. The slogan is on the front of the item with the words “Trump’s package is too small” on the back: “small on the environment; small on civil rights; small on immigration rights; small on LGBTQ rights…” are among some of the issues listed.
