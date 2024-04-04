Trump denied request to delay hush money trial

Donald Trump has been denied his request to delay his upcoming hush money trial in New York until after the US Supreme Court rules on the former president’s immunity defence, dealing a blow to his re-election campaign. The ruling on Thursday (AEDT) by Judge Juan Merchan clears the way for the first of Trump’s four criminal cases to go before a jury as planned on April 15. Trump made the request early last month, which Merchan said was far too late.

“This Court finds that Defendant had myriad opportunities to raise the claim of presidential immunity well before March 7, 2024,” almost a year after the former president was indicted, the judge wrote. Former US president Donald Trump during a campaign event in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. The campaign banner reads “fire Biden”.Merchan’s ruling is the latest setback in the case for Trump, who was hit last week with a gag order barring him from publicly discussing jurors or prosecutors during the trial to protect their safet

