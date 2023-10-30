Troops and Armour Push Deeper into Northern Gaza Strip

troops and armour have pushed deeper into the northern Gaza Strip, reaching built-up areas as the UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.
The military said on Monday its troops had killed dozens of militants who attacked from inside buildings and tunnels overnight, and that strikes had destroyed a building Hamas was using as a staging post.It said that in the last few days, it had struck more than 600 militant targets, including weapons depots and anti-tank missile launching positions. The reports of targeting could not be independently confirmed.
Israel says most Gaza residents have heeded its orders to flee to the southern part of the besieged territory, but hundreds of thousands remain in the north, in part because Israel has also bombarded targets in so-called safe zones.More than 8000 Palestinians have been killed, many of them women and children. (AP)
Israel says Hamas would use it for military purposes and that the militant group is hoarding large fuel stocks in the territory for itself. That claim couldn’t be independently verified.Israel’s siege has pushed Gaza's infrastructure nearly to collapse. With no central power for weeks, hospitals are struggling to keep emergency generators running to operate incubators and other life-saving equipment.Last week, UN officials said hunger was growing.
All 10 hospitals still working in northern Gaza have received evacuation orders in recent days, the UN's office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs said. Along with thousands of patients and staff, around 117,000 displaced people are staying in these facilities, it said.