A group of four women will spend a week visiting Florence, Portofino and the Cinque Terre in May 2024. Is train the best way to get to Florence from Rome and use it as a base to explore the Cinque Terre and Portofino? Any suggestions for cheapish, central accommodation? I have stayed in monasteries previouslyTrain is the best way to get from Rome to Florence but the city is not a practical base for visiting the Cinque Terre.

We are two fit 80s-plus travellers wishing to visit Sicily and Malta in May 2024. Are there any easy tours we could do, spending days in each place instead of one-night stops?Malta is compact, and basing yourselves in Valletta and organising day trips from there is the best way to experience this rich and intriguing Mediterranean island. Take a look at), there’s a big selection of tours with various themes including cultural, food, boat trips to the Blue Lagoon and historic sites around Malta.

My friend from the UK wants to tour Australia in February 2024. What’s the most economical way to book a tour? All UK tour operators seem expensive, quoting more than £7000 ($13,400) for a 15-20 day tour to cities and attractions.) – they have a compilation of tours from various operators. Beware of choosing a tour based on price alone. headtopics.com

We plan to spend up to nine days in June in northern Italy, visiting the main lakes and maybe the Dolomites. From Milan, what would be a good base? Is it possible to use public transport between the lakes or is a car preferable?The most obvious choice for your first base is Lake Como.

Tripologist: Where's the best base to explore Italy's Cinque Terre?

