Tributes pouring in after Matthew Perry’s shock death

Tributes are pouring in after Matthew Perry’s shock death.

The 'Friends' star brought joy to millions around the world with his wit and warmth.Hidden from the public view was his addiction to alcohol and prescription painkillers.

Friends and fans pay tributes to Friends star Matthew Perry

Heartbroken Hollywood reacts to shock deathTributes are pouring in for actor Matthew Perry, who has been found dead aged 54.

Death of 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry causes shockShock over the sudden death of Matthew Perry, troubled star of the beloved 'Friends' sitcom, rippled from Hollywood to his boyhood home in Canada, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the world would remember his 'joy.'

Final photos of Friends star Matthew Perry in public before shock death aged 54 stunned world

Friends star Matthew Perry's haunting final post before shock death

‘An alcoholic from the age of 14’: the troubled life and predicted death of Matthew PerryHe called himself a just-add-water addict, hooked on painkillers after a jetski accident. In last year’s shockingly frank memoir, detailing ferocious substance abuse and on-set drinking, did he predict his own death? Read more ⮕