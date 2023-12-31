Treating Vape Addiction: New Phenomenon for Medical Industry

Treating vape addiction will be a “new phenomenon” for the medical industry as it braces for the first stage of the federal government’s world-leading reforms to limit usage of the device to people with a prescription. From New Year’s Day, the importation of all disposable vapes with or without nicotine will be banned as part of a crackdown to stop a thriving black market that importsFrom New Year’s Day, the importation of all disposable vapes with or without nicotine will be banned.

Parallel to the government’s ban on disposable vapes, all doctors and nurses will have the power to prescribe vapes as a method to help patients recover from addiction. Originally, only doctors with additional training and certification were able to prescribe vapes which was widely seen as ineffectual because only 5 per cent of practitioners took up the option. The medical industry has broadly supported the government’s reforms, but chair of the expert advisory group for the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Nicholas Zwar expected the process to place some strain on doctor





