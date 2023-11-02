Treasury proposes to regulate sustainable investment product labelling

In a strong endorsement of sustainable finance to drive capital towards companies with cleaner operations, Canberra will take a stronger leadership role developing the markets, which have been“The foundation of the strategy is ensuring that markets have access to high-quality, credible and comparable information that will enable them to assess both the financial risks that climate change and other sustainability issues present to firms, and the impact of firms on the climate and environment,”...

The new laws would become “a powerful tool to combat greenwashing”, said Responsible Investment Association Australasia chief executive Simon O’Connor. He suggested the voluntary responsible investment certification program be used as the base for the new mandated regime.

Treasury has also recognised the need to reform the Your Future, Your Super performance test which currently disincentivises long-term sustainable investment approaches. “Australia has gone from laggard to ‘early follower’,” she said. “This strategy positions Australia to take a leadership role supporting our net-zero commitments and renewable energy superpower ambitions.”

