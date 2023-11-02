Treasurer Jim Chalmers concedes Australia risks missing its climate targets

Australia has adopted a net zero by 2050 emissions reduction target, and plans for 82 per cent of the nation's power to come from renewable sources by the decade's end. In a speech hosted by The Australian and The Melbourne Institute, Mr Chalmers said it was increasingly clear more work would be needed to meet the targets.

"The availability of public and private capital is a really important issue but it's not the only issue," he said. "It's important for me to acknowledge that without more decisive action, across all levels of government, working with investors, industry and communities, the energy transition could fall short of what the country needs," he said.

As the UN meets to talk climate, there are calls for Australia to be much more ambitous than net zero by 2050 "I think when it comes to the safeguard mechanism, the work that Chris and others are doing is appropriate, still appropriate, for the challenge and chances before us," he said.

The government is now consulting on a Sustainable Finance Strategy, aimed at attracting and better utilising investment in clean energy projects.Analysts say mounting problems mean Australia will fall well short of 2030 renewable energy target

