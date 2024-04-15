Travis Head Smashes Records in IPL Carnage

Travis Head has smashed records on a night of carnage in the IPL with the Australian doing what nobody else has in the competition. Sunrisers Hyderabad amassed 287-3 for the highest-ever Indian Premier League total and beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs on a night were records were obliterated.
“Against Mumbai a few weeks ago I thought it won’t happen again, but it has happened again,” Cummins said after his team’s third straight victory and fourth of the season.Batters ruled at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium as Hyderabad smashed the most sixes in an IPL innings, with 22 hits flying over the fence.
After his departure Klaasen took charge with his 31-ball blitz. The South African was nearly as punishing as Head as he smashed the ball to all parts of the ground before being dismissed by Lockie Ferguson. The 20-over carnage concluded with four Bengaluru bowlers conceding more than 50 runs — the first time it has happened in the competition.Hyderabad posted 277-3 against Mumbai Indians at their home ground on March 27 to go past the 263-5 by Bengaluru in 2013.
Travis Head IPL Records Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »
Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »