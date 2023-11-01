Travis Barker lets slip name for baby boy

And this week, Barker, 47, let slip the pair are due for a “Halloween baby”, who he referred to as ‘Rocky’. “There was a benefit in Hawaii that we were gonna do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due,” Barker said on thefranchise, to which Barker responded: “He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina like doing front kicks and push-ups.”Kourtney and Travis celebrated Halloween together as they await the arrival of their baby boy.The US reality star was thought to be going into labour after Barker abandoned several shows at the last minute as part of Blink-182’s European tour.

The punk band, in which Barker is the drummer for, was set to kick off their international tour in Glasgow on September 2, but Barker fled home to Los Angeles due to an “urgent family matter”, the band’s Twitter page announced at the time.It emerged shortly after Kardashian suffered a terrifying health scare, with the wellness entrepreneur taking to Instagram to thank “incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mum, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she wrote.– which was filmed early in 2022 – Kardashian explained how physically draining IVF had been for her.

“My health is still impacted because it’s hormones, and mentally it definitely took a toll … I think being happy is what’s important and being a good parent to my kids. We’re just embracing that whatever is meant to be, will be,” she said at the time.“We are officially done with IVF,” she continued. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Sydney’s Home Prices Have Hit A Record High 01/11/23More than 50 people are dead after Israel bombed parts of a refugee camp in Gaza, Sydney’s home prices have hit a record high, in Paris, police shot and seriously wounded a woman who was making threats at a train station during rush hour, Sam Kerr has won a major award, Travis Barker has revealed the baby name he and Kourtney Kardashian have...

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Khloe accused of Halloween ‘blackface’Khloe Kardashian has sparked a wave of backlash after leaving fans baffled with her Halloween costume.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Kim Kardashian's New Lingerie Range Features Daring Nipple DetailKim Kardashian's new bra in her lingerie range, with a daring raised nipple detail, is set to go on sale on Halloween. The bra promises to give the wearer a permanently turned on look, adding an erotic charge to everything.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SMH: For thousands of women, Kim Kardashian’s nipple bra could be more than just a gimmickA bra with fake nipples could be a confidence-boosting option for breast cancer survivors.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: For thousands of women, Kim Kardashian’s nipple bra could be more than just a gimmickA bra with fake nipples could be a confidence-boosting option for breast cancer survivors.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Blink-182 Reunites with Imperial Lineup for New AlbumBlink-182's imperial lineup featuring Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker reunites for a new album after multiple releases with Matt Skiba. The announcement of their reunion tour was met with excitement, as the band's comeback coincides with the resurgence of '90s pop-punk in mainstream music.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕