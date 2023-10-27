Travelling 3,000km to watch the Matildas for the first time filled my heart and left me craving more

he Matildas’ Olympic qualifier against Iran in Perth on Thursday night was the first live sporting event I have ever attended. It was beyond anything I could have hoped for. I may not have understood all the rules and I may have got some terms wrong (it’s half-time, not an intermission), but the energy in the crowd was absolutely electric and I have made memories that will last a lifetime.
I watched the Matildas’ last two World Cup matches from pubs in Sydney and loved the atmosphere, but I needed more. I wanted to see the players in the flesh, rub shoulders with other fans and be part of the crowd. The football gods must have been listening, because shortly after the World Cup my tax return arrived – perfectly timed for an impulse purchase.
Once game day arrived I felt excited, donning green and gold attire and feeling an unusually deep sense of patriotism. But by the time we reached HBF Park I was practically buzzing. We walked through food vendors and merchandise stalls, passed children chanting "let's go Matildas!" in high-pitched voices and stopped for a cheesy photo with a Kangaroo mascot. But entering the stadium – with the bright green turf of the pitch below a fading orange sunset s – was a real pinch-me moment.
I got talking to a duo of friends sat next to us and learnt it was also their first time at a live sporting event. Like me, they jumped on the bandwagon during the World Cup (“Before that I would have asked, who are the Matildas?” one of them told me) and haven’t looked back.
As an adult, the sport on TVmore often than not featured male players and audiences filled with men, so I changed the channel. Not for me, I thought.