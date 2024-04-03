Travel Company and School Charged Over Student's Death

A travel company and a Melbourne private school have been charged over the death of a student who became unwell on a school trip. The Kilvington grammar school student, Lachlan Cook, 16, suffered diabetes complications during a trip to Vietnam in September 2019 and later died in hospital in Melbourne. A court previously heard the boy had been self-managing his type 1 diabetes when he fell ill and was taken to hospital 24 hours after first showing symptoms.

He suffered a heart attack and was flown back to the Royal Children’s hospital in Melbourne, with his life support switched off in October 2019

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kilvington Grammar school and travel company charged over diabetic student's deathKilvington Grammar student Lachlan Cook ﻿fell ill during a school trip to Vietnam and was later declared brain dead.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Melbourne Grand Prix: Max Defending champion Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton out of Melbourne GPMax Verstappen was an early retirement from the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after sustaining a fiery engine failure on the fourth lap of the race.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

AFL round two live updates North Melbourne vs Fremantle, Hawthorn vs Melbourne, Sydney Swans vs EssendonThe Kangaroos host Fremantle at Docklands seeking their first win of the season. Later the Hawks play the Demons at the MCG and the Swans take on Essendon at the SCG. Follow all the action in our live blog.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

AFL round two live updates North Melbourne vs Fremantle, Hawthorn vs Melbourne, Sydney Swans vs EssendonThe Kangaroos host Fremantle at Docklands seeking their first win of the season. Later the Hawks play the Demons at the MCG and the Swans take on Essendon at the SCG. Follow all the action in our live blog.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

AFL round two live updates North Melbourne vs Fremantle, Hawthorn vs Melbourne, Sydney Swans vs EssendonThe Kangaroos host Fremantle at Docklands seeking their first win of the season. Later the Hawks play the Demons at the MCG and the Swans take on Essendon at the SCG. Follow all the action in our live blog.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

AFL round two live updates North Melbourne vs Fremantle, Hawthorn vs Melbourne, Sydney Swans vs EssendonThe Kangaroos host Fremantle at Docklands seeking their first win of the season. Later the Hawks play the Demons at the MCG and the Swans take on Essendon at the SCG. Follow all the action in our live blog.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »