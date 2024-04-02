Transparency Advocates Call for Stronger Political Donations Laws in Australia

Transparency advocates say source of 20% of donations during referendum campaign won’t be disclosed due to Australia’s political donations laws. Federal crossbenchers have urged the government to strengthen Australia’s political donations laws after the source of millions of dollars in “dark money” poured into the Indigenous voice referendum campaign was hidden in official disclosures.

Campaign groups, political parties, trade unions and other groups reported receiving nearly $80m in donations during the referendum, but about $16m – or 20% – of that was disclosed without details of who donated it, according to analysis from the Australian Democracy Network. Transparency campaigners have blamed laws including the $15,200 threshold for declaring donations and a short disclosure period only beginning months after campaigning commenced

