Trail of destruction as dozens of shops and cars vandalised in Sydney

A man has been arrested after dozens of shop fronts and car windows were smashed on Sydney's Northern Beaches overnight.CCTV caught a man with a hammer smashing ﻿the screen of a car park pay station then throwing a rock at the window of Manly Wharf Hotel.The man allegedly tried to jump the counter before he gave up and toppled displays.It's understood every ATM along the strip will now need to be replaced after being wrecked.

A man has been arrested after dozens of shop fronts and car windows were smashed on Sydney's northern beaches.The man's alleged crime spree in Manly and nearby Allambie Heights lasted more than an hour. (Nine)Peter from Manly Wharf Hotel said it was "tragic" for the businesses affected.

"We're a quiet little community, something like that to happen on a Monday morning it's pretty bad," he said. Chris Whitehorn's rear car window was smashed along with dozens of other parked cars, all the way to Allambie Heights.Multiple cars had windows smashed in the alleged spree. (Nine)"We've just had security cameras installed and looking at the footage realised you could hear other windows being smashed after mine," he said. headtopics.com

"While the damage is extensive, from all reports, nothing has been stolen, int fact, there doesn't seem to be any point to the destruction, beyond causing a big inconvenience for the business targeted."Continue reading

Kia Sportage Hybrid to miss out on feature offered on electrified RAV4, X-Trail