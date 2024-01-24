Trail Blazers Protest Loss to Thunder Due to Referee Error

The Portland Trail Blazers are protesting their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a referee error. They claim their head coach called a timeout before being penalized for a double-dribble. The Blazers were in the lead when the incident occurred, but the referees did not grant the timeout. The Blazers were then called for a double-dribble, leading to their coach's ejection. The Thunder tied the game and had the opportunity for a game-winning shot.





