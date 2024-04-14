Tragic way man discovered fiancee was dead

A heroic shopper has described the harrowing moment he made eye contact with the Bondi murderer before he continued on his stabbing spree .

Another 12 people were stabbed during the attack, with one woman fighting for life and another five people remaining in intensive care on Monday morning.Ryan Bramble was shopping with a friend in Zara when they heard the blood curdling screams of women as Cauchi began his attack.“We looked at the front and just saw hundreds of people running.”

Mr Ramble said he and a few other male shoppers made the quick decision to grab chairs and bollards and follow behind her as back-up.He was just saying hello to “the girls” at his partner’s salon on level 5 at Bondi Junction Westfield when he turned around and saw “people stampeding” and a “broken glass bottle” and a blood trail.

Hundreds of exhibits have been seized by police and will be subject to forensic investigation over the coming days and weeks.Police at the scene on Monday morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Rohan KellyNSW Police will hand back the shopping centre to Westfield on Monday, but Ms Webb said it will take some time to clean up before it can reopen.“We anticipate that the post mortems on the victims and offender will be done this week.

On Monday morning a NSW Police spokeswoman said the crime scene analysis had been finalised and was in the process of being handed back to the proprietor.The police spokeswoman was unsure what time the shopping centre would be handed back to the managers, or if police had been assigned to the centre for the reopening.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese leaving the area after laying flowers. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David SwiftWith misinformation spreading online following the stabbing attack at Bondi Westfield, including the incorrect identity of the attacker and his motivation, the Prime Minister said it was difficult to control.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Chris Minns joined by local politicians Wentworth MP Allegra Spender and Coogee MP Marjorie O’Neill, to lay floral tributes. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Swift

