Tragic Death of Young Woman Highlights Dangers of Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Stacey Banks’ last memory of her niece Ebony Taylor is of her dancing with her little cousins as Stacey walked out the door of her Ipswich home. The 22-year-old was staying over to look after Stacey’s children while Stacey went to work. The next morning, Ebony was found dead in her room. Ebony had died from diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a serious diabetes complication where the body produces excess blood acids.

DKA is caused by the release of free fatty acids resulting from the body’s inability to produce insulin and utilise glucose. Free fatty acids form ketones in the blood, which can cause symptoms such as lethargy, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Because of its common symptoms, it can be easily mistaken for other conditions. “DKA is a leading cause of hospital admissions of people with type one diabetes, but people with type two are also at risk,” Accelerating Diabetes Innovations (ACADI) director Professor Elif Ekinci said at the ACADI partnering summit earlier this year. “Each year nearly 10,000 people are hospitalised with DKA, and an estimated 200 people die from i





