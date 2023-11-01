Traffic mayhem after garbage truck fire

Images released by Live Traffic Sydney show debris flowing from the back of the truck, exuding smoke as it lies strewn across the road.The truck caught fire on the M5 in the early hours of Thursday. Picture: Twitter/X

As of about 7am, two of the three westbound lanes remain closed on the M5 approaching Beaconsfield St. All citybound lanes are open; however, emergency services have warned commuters of the crawling traffic.

“Westbound traffic is queued back to Riverwood and citybound traffic is queued to Prestons,” Transport for NSW said in a statement.“Motorists are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time and exercise caution, as smoke in the area may affect visibility.”

Drivers have been warned that a clean-up operation will still need to take place once the fire is put out.One state has introduced digital driver’s licences but users have been met with delays on day one of the app’s launch.

