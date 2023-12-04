Traffic Expert Expresses Concerns Over Rozelle Interchange

Craig McLaren, a traffic planning and road safety expert, expresses his confusion as to why the mistakes at Rozelle were not identified earlier. McLaren takes a tour of the new Rozelle interchange, specifically focusing on the areas that caused disruptions during morning peak hour. He rates the interchange as below average and highlights the need for immediate action to address the congestion issues.

Inner West mayor Darcy Byrne has organized a public meeting to address the concerns of the locals. Roads Minister John Graham states that all possible solutions will be considered





smh » / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Confusing Signs at Rozelle Interchange Cause Traffic Chaos in SydneySignage for the Rozelle Interchange, which will be fixed overnight, had Sydney drivers confused during the first day of its opening to the public on 27 November. The New South Wales premier has vowed to fix confusing signs that caused traffic chaos for thousands of Sydney commuters as they attempted to navigate.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Sad Sunday truth after McLaren’s victory challenge; Ricciardo’s sprint outburst explained: Talking PtsF1: Max Verstappen has won the sprint race in Brazil, while Sergio Perez bounced back to get a podium spot.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Parenting expert Justin Coulson announces heartbreaking loss of nephew to suicide7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Knife-wielding man holds up traffic in Melbourne's northThe vision shows two men arguing before a ﻿young man armed with a knife can be seen ﻿approaching a blue BMW sedan in Broadmeadows.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Israel’s attempt to destroy Hamas will breed more radicalisation, UN expert saysFrancesca Albanese says crisis is result of failing to heed concerns about Israel’s repression of Palestinian human rights

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Ultimate Melbourne Cup form guide: Expert verdict on every runner and predicted top 4Horse Racing: Let's find you a winner! Take a look at some of the best lead-up runs by the top chances for the 2023 Melbourne Cup.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »