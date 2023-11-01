Traffic chaos as garbage truck catches fire on major Sydney motorway

One of the three westbound lanes on the M5 has been closed. “Additional lanes may close intermittently as clean-up continues,” Live Traffic Sydney said. “Continue to allow plenty of extra travel time through the area.” Smoke in the area is heavy. Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions and to avoid the area where possible. More to come ...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SMH: Motorists warned of traffic congestion at new WestConnex interchange in SydneyMotorists in Sydney have been warned to expect traffic congestion at key merge points when a new underground motorway interchange for WestConnex opens in the inner city. The government has released videos to help drivers navigate the new motorway tunnels beneath Rozelle.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Major traffic delays after garbage truck catches fire on Sydney motorwayCommuters face major traffic delays on the M5 motorway at Revesby in Sydney's southwest after a garbage truck caught on fire. Two of the three westbound lanes are closed. Traffic is heavy and motorists are being warned to drive slowly as smoke affects visibility - and to allow for extra time.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Actor and Sydney peace prize winner Nazanin Boniadi urges Australia to sanction key Iranian officialsActivist says regime officials such as Eisa Zarepour, who did his PhD at University of NSW, should be disempowered and de-platformed

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Australia inflation: To avoid recession, the Reserve Bank of Australia must carry a credible stickThe bank must be seen to be independent of government and make good monetary policy decisions if it is to convince the public it will get inflation under control.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

7NEWSSYDNEY: Aussie woman asks internet sleuths to track down ‘drop dead gorgeous’ stranger7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney | Read more ⮕

7NEWSSYDNEY: Steve Hooker confirms shock athletics comeback at 41 for upcoming Zatopek:10 event7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney | Read more ⮕