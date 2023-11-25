Traditional Owners of Tiwi Islands Oppose Santos' Gas Extraction Plan

Santos' plan to extract gas from the Timor Sea faces opposition from the traditional owners of the Tiwi Islands. The Barossa project relies on a pipeline connecting the gas field to Darwin. The pipeline is on hold due to claims of desecration by a Bathurst Islander.





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tiwi Land Council dismisses cultural heritage report for Santos Barossa gas project pipelineA major assessment of cultural heritage values by Santos, which is planning to build an underwater pipeline through Tiwi sea country, has ignored the concerns of traditional owners, the land council says.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

STO ATO: Tiwi islanders lob court action against $3.6b Santos Barossa pipelineIt’s the third time in a year Indigenous groups have worked with environmentalists to cruel gas projects. They say it would damage culturally significance areas.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Tiwi Islanders lose urgent late night bid in Federal Court against SantosJustice Charlesworth will hold a hearing on Wednesday to allow the traditional owners and Santos to fully lay out their arguments.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Pacific Islands Forum to focus on climate and China after Solomon Islands’ deal with BeijingThe US has been racing to reopen embassies and deepen links with Pacific countries in the wake of a Solomons security pact with China

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Anthony Albanese touches down in Cook Islands for Pacific Islands ForumPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has wasted no time building Australia's relationship with Pacific Island Leaders off the back of his trip to China. Mr Albanese has arrived in the Cook Islands to ease concerns about climate change. Climate change was at the top of the agenda for leaders at this year’s Pacific Islands Forum.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Federal Court orders Santos to halt Barossa project gas pipeline construction hours before works due to beginAn emergency injunction granted to a Tiwi Islands traditional owner by the Federal Court has halted construction of the project's underwater gas export pipeline for several weeks.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »