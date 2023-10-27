Traditional owners move to ban boats passing through Horizontal Falls gaps in Kimberley region of WA

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onTraditional owners say they are working towards phasing out boats passing through the gaps at the iconic Horizontal Falls on the coast of the Kimberley region in a bid to protect its cultural value.

The Dambeemangarddee Aboriginal Corporation (DAC) represents the traditional owners of the Horizontal Falls, which are a premier tourist attraction in Western Australia's north. "Traditional owners would like to stress that closure only refers to vessels passing through the gaps," a spokesperson said.

"We ask visitors to be quiet at Garaan-ngaddim, respect our cultural obligations to care for country and culture and keep you safe."Operators were told no new licences would be issued to companies looking to pass through the falls, but that no final decision had been made on long-term changes for companies that already held licences. headtopics.com

Tourism Council of WA chief executive Evan Hall said from his perspective, blocking off the falls would be a mistake for Kimberley tourism."Horizontal Falls is a bucket list experience … so you need the certainty for the license to operate," he said."People come from Germany, from the US, from Japan, and those businesses … have to spend money advertising.

WA Minister for Tourism Rita Saffioti said she wanted to see Horizontal Falls remain open to visitors.

Read more:

abcnews »

Best long waterproof boots: Gumboot brand Merry People launches ‘fashionable take on traditional knee-high style’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

ASX 200: ASX falls; Michele Bullock not ‘comfortable’ with services inflationWatch live: Michele Bullock says she is still analysing Wednesday’s CPI print and won’t be drawn on the implications for interest rates; shares are set to slip; US tech stocks dive after earnings shortfall from Alphabet. Follow here for more. Read more ⮕

ASX 200: ASX falls; Michele Bullock not ‘comfortable’ with services inflationWatch live: Michele Bullock says she is still analysing Wednesday’s CPI print and won’t be drawn on the implications for interest rates; shares are set to slip; US tech stocks dive after earnings shortfall from Alphabet. Follow here for more. Read more ⮕

ASX 200: ASX falls; Michele Bullock not ‘comfortable’ with services inflationWatch live: Michele Bullock says she is still analysing Wednesday’s CPI print and won’t be drawn on the implications for interest rates; shares are set to slip; US tech stocks dive after earnings shortfall from Alphabet. Follow here for more. Read more ⮕

ASX 200: ASX falls; Michele Bullock not ‘comfortable’ with services inflationWatch live: Michele Bullock says she is still analysing Wednesday’s CPI print and won’t be drawn on the implications for interest rates; shares are set to slip; US tech stocks dive after earnings shortfall from Alphabet. Follow here for more. Read more ⮕

Jamie Durie’s $11m purchase of Paul Bangay’s Stonefields falls throughThe extraordinary private garden was set to become a luxury accommodation venture. Instead, options will be explored to find a new buyer. Read more ⮕