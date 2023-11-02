Traditional owner wins court bid for temporary halt of Top End gas pipeline

Simon Munkara, a member of the Jikilaruwu clan, applied for an urgent injunction in the Federal Court to prevent Santos from commencing pipeline work while his case is heard. Santos’ attempts to begin work on the Northern Territory gas project have been frustrated by legal claims.

Munkara argues Santos has not properly assessed submerged cultural heritage along the route of its Barossa export pipeline, which runs within 7 kilometres of Bathurst Island. Judge Natalie Charlesworth granted the injunction blocking the works on Thursday, hours before Santos was due to start laying the pipe.

Santos submitted the delay to its $5.3 billion development would have significant financial impacts to stakeholders, but Charlesworth ruled the damage to Tiwi traditional owners could be worse.“I am satisfied that if the works were to continue and if Santos is in breach ... that there will be irreparable damage to Mr Munkara,” she said on Thursday morning.

“I am not satisfied that the short-term relief that is presently sought would be such as to render the pipeline program impossible.” The judge said the costs of delaying the ship, which was set to begin laying the pipe this week, are significant, but Santos should have been prepared.“In its business operations, we expect that Santos would accommodate risks of the kind involved with cessation or disruption of works,” she said.

Santos and Munkara will return to court on November 13 for a hearing to determine whether the gas company will need to reassess the pipeline’s environmental impacts.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SMH: Traditional owner wins court bid for temporary halt of Top End gas pipelineA judge grants an injunction brought by a Tiwi traditional owner seeking to delay Santos’ construction of a major gas pipeline.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Traditional owner wins court bid for temporary halt of Top End gas pipelineA judge grants an injunction brought by a Tiwi traditional owner seeking to delay Santos’ construction of a major gas pipeline.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: STO ATO: Tiwi islanders lob court action against $3.6b Santos Barossa pipelineIt’s the third time in a year Indigenous groups have worked with environmentalists to cruel gas projects. They say it would damage culturally significance areas.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Tiwi Islanders lose urgent late night bid in Federal Court against SantosJustice Charlesworth will hold a hearing on Wednesday to allow the traditional owners and Santos to fully lay out their arguments.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Victorian government scrambling to prepare for long-planned end of public drunkenness lawsSobering-up facility not completed, emergency workers unclear about their role in new scheme – and it begins on Melbourne Cup Day

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: US stock markets end a ‘very challenging month’CommSec’s Tom Piotrowski says US markets ended what has been “a very challenging month”, on the front foot. Mr Piotrowski told Sky News Australia there is belief that inflationary pressures will “remain a challenge”. “There is a likelihood that, at the least, interest rates will remain higher for longer.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕