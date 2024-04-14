Traditional Kazakh Beshbarmak: A Finger-Licking Delight

First thing you need to know about traditional Kazakh beshbarmak is the meaning of the name: it translates to “ five fingers ”, because those are the tools you will be utilising to eat it.This is traditionally the food of nomadic tribes, the Kazakh and Kyrgyz people, and ain’t nobody travelling around with cutlery. So yes, you will be digging into this dish with your digits and what a fascinating and sometimes challenging dish it is.

Though a variety of meats are now used, the beshbarmak recipe traditionally calls for horse meat, which is boiled and then sliced thinly, served over a bed of thick, wide pasta sheets and drizzled with a sauce made from fat skimmed off the boiling meat, fried with onions. A separate bowl of the cooking liquid from the meat is served as a soup called shorpo. Beshbarmak is considered the national dish of Kazakhstan, though it’s eaten throughout Central Asia.

