Trade talks between Australia and European Union collapse

l between Australia and the European Union have collapsed, Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said overnight.

Improved access for Australian meat and protections for EU goods proved a major hurdle in talks between the two sides held in Japan on the sidelines of a G7 meeting, reportsFarrell was expected to attend ministerial talks with EU trade and agriculture ministers on Monday to finalise a deal but has pulled out of them after initial talks failed to hammer out an agreement.Australia Minister for Trade Don Farrell said trade talks with the European Union have stalled.

Negotiations broke down in July when Australia walked away from talks, claiming its farm sector would not gain sufficient access to European markets. The federal government, with the support of the National Farmers Federation and other industry groups, kept negotiating. headtopics.com

