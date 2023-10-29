Trade negotiations between Australia and Europe collapse over market access for meat products

Trade negotiations between Australia and Europe over market access for meat products and naming right protections are unlikely to resume before the next term of government after talks collapsed overnight.on the sidelines of trade minister G7 meetings in Japan before formal negotiations between Trade Minister Don Farrell and the EU’s Valdis Dombrovskis could start on Monday.
“Unfortunately, they haven’t been prepared to put on the table a significantly better offer than what they’ve offered before,” Watt said on ABC RN radio.because the EU was not offering enough access for Australian agricultural products, particularly beef and sheep meat as well as sugar and dairy.Watt said that in the latest negotiations, the EU came back with “essentially the same offer” as July, but with a couple of small tweaks.
"We just weren't able to see the EU increase its offer for things like beef, sheep, dairy, sugar, enough for us to think that this deal was in Australia's national interest."A European Commission spokesperson said the discussions in Osaka did not progress because Australia re-tabled demands for agricultural access that "did not reflect recent negotiations and the progress between senior officials".
“In future, it may be that we can resume negotiations, but I think that will be some time away,” Watt said. Opposition trade spokesman Kevin Hogan said it was unfortunate the deal had fallen over, but the offer on the table for agricultural product access to Europe was not good enough.“The EU offer on geographical indicators would have also been too restrictive, particularly for products like parmesan, feta and prosecco,” he said.