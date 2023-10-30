Trade deal with European Union collapses following negotiations at Osaka G7

Institute for International Trade Executive Director Professor Peter Draper said the collapsed trade deal with the European Union was disappointing and delayed any negotiations for another two years.

“If you favour this trade deal and particularly this strategic partnership with the European Union this can only come as a disappointment,” Mr Draper told Sky News Australia. “I suspect that in the farming industry, there will be a lot of relief and that tells you a bit about what was a stake.”

The European Union released a statement saying that Australia re-tabled agricultural demands that did not reflect what the EU said was the good progress made in the leadup to the negotiations.

