Toyota says Australians aren’t ready for electric cars

Australia’s most popular car brand has launched a stinging attack on electric vehicles, claiming they are not ready for our roads, not as green as they seem, and remain “impractical for the vast majority of Australian motorists”.

Toyota Australia sales vice-president Sean Hanley sparked the war of words with comments to journalists at the Japan Mobility Show.The company used the event to show off future products, including its first electric car due to launch in Australia, the delayed bZ4X SUV.Despite showing off an electric vehicle, Mr Hanley told journalists hybrid vehicles were “a better fit” for Australian motorists and could have greater environmental benefits.

He argued Toyota could make more hybrid vehicles with the same materials used to create one electric car, that EVs were “powered, in many cases, by electricity generated from coal” and that they remained “impractical” for drivers.But Mr Hanley’s comments prompted immediate rebukes from other parts of the automotive industry, including one of Toyota’s newest and biggest rivals. headtopics.com

“Already today the lifetime emissions of electric vehicles are far better than internal combustion and that gap is widening as the grid gets cleaner,” he said. “You’d think that common sense would tell you to push back against arguments that talk down Aussie jobs and opportunities in a booming battery sector,” Mr Jafari said.

Figures from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries show Toyota remains the top-selling brand in Australia, but its lead is narrowing.

