Tourists flock to Indonesia's Mount Bromo to witness active volcano

Hundreds of people gather at Mount Bromo in Indonesia to witness the sunrise and the view of the active volcano. Indonesia has built a tourism industry around its more than 100 active volcanoes, attracting visitors from around the world.

It’s just after two in the morning and hundreds of people are climbing to a vantage point. In the pre-dawn chill, they’re waiting for the sun to rise over Mount Bromo - one of Indonesia’s most famous active volcanoes. With the taller Mount Semeru puffing steam and gas behind it, Bromo’s huge crater comes into clear view. VOX POP (subtitled): It’s my very first time. My impression is positive, it’s a really-really different experience to other places.

VOX POP 2: It’s not every day you can see a live active volcano. So it’s one of the nearest from Singapore. Today is not what I expect, because from the picture I am expecting a lot of fog but this morning there’s no fog actually, but of course, there are a lot of people, and the view is magnificent actually. BILL BIRTLES: With more than 100 active volcanoes, Indonesia has built a tourism industry around them, drawing visitors from across the country and the world. Local guides like Junaedi make a living taking people up, and even though Mount Bromo is about as easy as it gets, some still struggl

