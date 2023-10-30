Tourists flock back to Melbourne post-pandemic with an urge to splurge

Day trip visitors to Melbourne were 6.7 million this year, a big increase on last year but behind the 7 million recorded pre-pandemic in 2019.

Overnight visitors reached 6.3 million in the year ending in June, more than double the previous year but still down on the 6.9 million of 2019.Tourists are flooding back to Melbourne after the pandemic and spending more on eating out and going to events

Last financial year, 6.7 million day-trippers visited the City of Melbourne, a 65 per cent increase on the previous year but still below the 7 million who visited before the pandemic in 2018-19.The average visitor spent $181 per day trip in 2022-23, up from $128 in 2018-19, according to data from Tourism Research Australia. Tourists mostly spent their money on hospitality, retail, transport and experiences, a category that includes theatre, galleries, arts festivals and sporting events. headtopics.com

“The spend ... has been really surprising given the current economic environments but very consistent with what we’re hearing anecdotally from traders as well,” Lord Mayor Sally Capp said. The 40 per cent rise in spending was well ahead of inflation, which has increased by 9.63 per cent over three years based on data for Melbourne. Recent increased consumer spending is also behind the shortened odds of the Reserve Bank lifting the official interest rate again on Melbourne Cup Day.

“We’re hearing from hotels that they’ve been able to keep their room rates the same as their rates of occupancy increase,” Capp said. “We hear from restaurants that people are definitely splurging on the experience.” headtopics.com

