Total fire bans in place as temperatures soar and bushfires rage

A week after it first threatened homes, a ferocious blaze continues to burn west of Toowoomba as firefighters prepare for conditions to worsen.

Concerns were raised about the forecast high heat and strong winds after police said a weekend fire on the Sunshine Coast appeared to be deliberately lit. However, people in the Western Downs region are still being told they should evacuate, with strong winds and higher temperatures set to ramp up from Tuesday.

John Welke, Queensland Rural Fire Service superintendent, said interstate help would be welcomed by fatigued Western Downs crews.“Crews have been capitalising on some milder conditions ... unfortunately, we see some significant deterioration in weather tomorrow.” headtopics.com

Western Downs residents are still being told to evacuate with the fire threatening on the northern front.Police have beefed up patrols in the Tara region but there have been no reports of looting.

